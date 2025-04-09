Arrowhead Game Studios has been having “discussions internally” about ‘Helldivers 2’ collaborating with the likes of ‘Warhammer 40,000’.

Helldivers 2 could crossover with Warhammer 40,000

The multiplayer-shooter has previously crossed over with the likes of ‘Killzone’ from Guerrilla Games, and now ‘Helldivers 2’ production director Alex Bolle has revealed the studio has been actively considering bringing franchises such as the beloved sci-fi series to the title.

Speaking with IGN, he said: “Our devs are players, they play so many games. Obviously ‘Warhammer 40,000’ is something that a lot of guys internally love to death.

“So the devs are discussing, the devs are proposing stuff, and the hype is building.

“So these are discussions internally that we are having. ‘Warhammer 40,000’, I can't really tell you. Maybe. Who knows? We'll see!”

Bolle added the Arrowhead team finds it “quite fun” to bring different IPs to ‘Helldivers 2’, though the studio had to be “very, very cautious” about keeping the game immersive.

He explained: “One thing that everyone agreed internally is that making something from a different game IP in our universe, this is quite fun.

“It has challenges because again, we are very, very cautious about our fantasy. So we want to be able to explore those possibilities.

“We got super excited with ‘Killzone’ . We want to do more for sure. I can't tell you more.”