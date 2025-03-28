Warner Bros. Games has reportedly cancelled the supposed ‘Hogwarts Legacy Definitive Edition’.

The supposed Hogwarts Legacy Definitive Edition has reportedly been scrapped

According to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, the studio has opted to can the supposed upcoming edition and the planned DLC for the ‘Harry Potter’ game over “an ongoing restructure at the entertainment company’s video game unit”.

The analyst added Warner Bros. decided to shelve the project earlier this week “in part due to concerns that the amount of content was not substantial enough to justify the price being considered”.

Reports of the supposed ‘Hogwarts Legacy Definitive Edition’ first surfaced last October, which claimed that the new version of the action-RPG would bring 10 to 15 hours of extra gameplay - with a new story quest, side quests, activities and outfits allegedly included.

While the apparent ‘Hogwarts Legacy Definitive Edition’ has seemingly been cancelled, Warner Bros. confirmed a sequel to the Avalanche Software game was in the works last November.

The studio stressed the upcoming title was “a very big priority” for Warner Bros., and was hoping to “build authentic experiences to delight” fans.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad told Variety: “We have known for some time that fans are looking for more things in this world, and so we’re spending a lot of time thinking about that.

“Our insights tell us that there are not huge distinctions between a younger version of a fan and an older version of a fan. They’re just deep ‘Harry Potter’ fans, and we try to build authentic experiences to delight them.”