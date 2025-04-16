Xbox head Phil Spencer has teased there may be a sequel to ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’.

The action-adventure title - which was developed by MachineGames - received critical acclaim when it hit Xbox Series X|S last December, and with ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ set to release on PlayStation 5 tomorrow (17.04.25), Spencer has now hinted this might not be Indy’s last outing on consoles.

Speaking with Variety, he said: “We do think there’s life in that franchise, and I’m just gonna leave it at that. We’re launching on PlayStation here pretty soon. I think that’ll be a cool moment.”

The Xbox boss said the company was “really happy” with ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’, and praised MachineGames for “doing something so unique” with the popular IP.

He said: “Certain people were kind of pushing them on the first person versus third person. And I think once you play it, you realize you are Indy.”

Spencer added that as well as existing IPs like ‘Indiana Jones’, Xbox also wanted to develop more of their own games based on their own franchises.

He explained: “Going forward, I also want to give the teams the ability to do our own games and our own franchises.

“We have a lot of room to tell new stories, as well. And I want to make sure that’s an option for us.”