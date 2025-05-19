A third ‘Injustice’ game might be in the works.

A third Injustice game may be in the works

The DC fighting franchise - which is helmed by NetherRealm Studios - hasn’t received a new entry since ‘Injustice 2’ in 2017, though dataminer MultiverSusie has now seemingly suggested a third ‘Injustice’ title may be in development following the closure of Warner Bros.’ ‘MultiVersus’ at the end of May.

On X (formerly Twitter), they wrote: “‘MultiVersus’ shutting down is an injustice, then doing it all again is another.

“Leaving me without any leaks is yet again another injustice.”

The leaker then simply added the comment: “3”.

While a third ‘Injustice’ game is not confirmed, series creator Ed Boon previously said another entry in the series was not off the table.

Speaking with IGN in 2023, Boon said: “There were a number of factors, some of which I can talk about, some of which I probably shouldn’t … We really wanted to be careful with COVID and all that stuff and everybody staying safe.

“So there were a bunch of variables involved that eventually we realised, ‘Okay, let's do another ‘Mortal Kombat’ game and hopefully we'll get back to the ‘Injustice’ games.’”

When asked directly if a third ‘Injustice’ game was off the cards, Boon said: “No, not at all.”