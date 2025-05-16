‘Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet’ star Tati Gabrielle has been given mental “bootcamping” from Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckmann following the online abuse some actors faced from ‘The Last of Us: Part II’.

After ‘The Last of Us: Part II’ released in 2020, Abby actress Laura Bailey faced online threats after her character killed Joel (as voiced by Troy Baker), though Druckmann wants Gabrielle - who will be leading Naughty Dog’s upcoming sci-fi action-adventure title - to be prepared for any similar reactions to her when ‘Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet’ launches.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the 29-year-old actress said: “Neil's been bootcamping me. I know Troy’s experience, I know Ashley [Johnson]'s experience. I know Laura Bailey's experience.”

Gabrielle added she has already received some online abuse following the reveal she would be starring in ‘Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet’.

She explained: “I got a lot of love, but there was a lot of hate over me being a woman, me being a woman of colour, me having my head shaved, all these things that I didn't even actually initially see.

“I’m out of the social media zeitgeist for that reason - but once I did, Neil was like, ‘Ignore it. No matter what, me and you, we're going to make something beautiful. We're going to make something that we're proud of.’”