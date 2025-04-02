‘InZOI’ director Hyungjun ‘Kjun’ Kim is “determined to prove that this is not just another early access game”.

InZOI director Hyungjun 'Kjun' Kim is 'determined to prove that this is not just another early access game'

The simulation title - which is helmed by ‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’ developer Krafton - released in early access on PC last week (27.03.25), and after adding some bug fixes over the weekend, the director has emphasised the team is focused on making ‘InZOI’ a stable and feature-rich game.

On X (formerly Twitter) Kjun wrote: “Although we may be lacking right now, we are determined to prove that this is not just another ‘Early Access’ game that just take advantage of it. We truly wish to communicate with you, build this game together, and remain dedicated to that promise.”

The developer added he felt he has a “profound sense of responsibility” to the playerbase to make ‘InZOI’ “the best possible experience for everyone”.

He said: “Our goal is to grow and evolve ‘InZOI’ day by day and week by week, ensuring it becomes the best possible experience for everyone.

“However, I also recognize that frequent updates can sometimes introduce unexpected issues. Therefore, we will prioritize stability and be thorough in our internal reviews before implementing any new changes.

“Going forward, we will remain ever grateful for your support, strive to communicate more closely, and continue improving. Above all, our aim is to ensure that you can truly enjoy ‘InZOI’ from the bottom of your hearts.”