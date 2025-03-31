‘InZOI’ director Hyungjun ‘Kjun’ Kim has admitted there were some “disappointing” drawbacks to the game’s realistic art design.

The new simulation title - which is helmed by ‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’ studio Krafton - opts for a more life-like art style compared to the more cartoonish design seen in Electronic Arts’ ‘The Sims’, and Kjun has now explained ‘InZOI’s realistic graphics did have a few consequences, namely it limits “comical or lighthearted elements” that could be added to the game.

Speaking with PCGamesN, he said: “This was something we thought about a lot. With such realistic graphics, we constantly questioned how far we should take that realism.

“At times, we wanted to incorporate comical or lighthearted elements, but they didn’t quite fit with the grounded visuals, which was a bit disappointing sometimes.”

Even so, the developer emphasised he was ultimately pleased with the visual direction of ‘InZOI’ because it “enhances immersion”.

He explained: “The realistic graphics also have clear advantages. They enhance immersion in both building and character customization, and the detailed world design has even led to some interesting moments during development.

“There were times when we looked at screenshots and had to double-check whether they were from the game or real-life photos.

“We believe this level of immersive graphics will resonate with players and, throughout development, we’ve felt both proud and excited to bring this world to life.”