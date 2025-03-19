‘InZOI’ director Hyungjun ‘Kjun’ Kim has vowed all of the game’s updates and DLCs will be free during its early access period.

InZOI will receive free DLCs and content during its early access period

The simulation title- which is being developed by Inzio Studio and Krafton - is set to launch on 28 March on Steam, and Kjun has now promised all additional content coming to ‘InZOI’ before its full release will come at no extra cost to players.

He told PC Gamer the game will launch at $40, and “until there's a full launch, all updates and DLCs will be provided for free”.

The director then revealed the content roadmap for 2025, with four updates planned to come in May, August, October and December.

Kjun then emphasised this roadmap could only be realised if development continued steadily, though was confident Inzoi Studio and Krafton would honour their promises for the upcoming content.

He said: “Now, in order for this promise to mean anything, development has to continue consistently, and we are committed to continuing the development and committing to this roadmap.”

The first update in May is slated to bring welcome features like a mod kid and in-game cheat codes, while the August drop will include ghost play, an AI build mode and more resources to edit the city.

Meanwhile, the October update will bring family time and hotkey customisation to ‘InZOI’, and the December update will include a memory system, new outfits and new interaction responses based on traits.