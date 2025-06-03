IO Interactive has officially unveiled its upcoming 'James Bond' game '007 First Light'.

The studio – which is best known for helming the 'Hitman' series – has been working on the title since 2020, and has now posted a teaser image from '007 First Light' and confirmed the game will be getting a full reveal later this week.

On X (formerly Twitter), IO Interactive said: "#EarnTheNumber in 007 First Light, a new game by @iointeractivee. Mission brief is headed your way soon. Stay tuned for more information."

IO Interactive then announced '007 First Light' will be getting its reveal on 6 June at 6pm PDT in the studio's own showcase, which will include "trailers, announcements, gameplay demos, and a live Q+A", as well as "additional surprises".

The showcase – which can be watched live on Twitch, YouTube and TikTok – will also provide some updates on new 'Hitman' content and a look at IO Interactive's upcoming action-adventure game, 'MindsEye'.

'007 First Light' was announced in 2020 with the name 'Project 007', and word on the title has been slow up until now.

However, it is expected '007 First Light' will follow the early days of Bond, and how he became the legendary M.I.6 agent.

IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abraham told IGN: "What’s exciting about ['007 First Light'] is that we actually got to do an original story. So it’s not a gamification of a movie.

"It’s a completely [new] beginning and becoming a story, hopefully for a big trilogy out there in the future."