Liquid Swords has suffered a round of layoffs.

The studio - which was founded in 2020 by ‘Just Cause’ creator Christofer Sundberg - announced it would be letting go of an unspecified number of staff to “reduce its workforce as part of an effort to scale back operations and adapt to current business conditions”.

In an update to the Swedish studio’s website, Sundberg wrote: “I promised our employees and shareholders success and to build a studio redefining game development with a small, expert-driven team and a sustainable work model.

“While we achieved much of this, shifting market conditions prevented us from succeeding within our timeframe. As a result, we must part ways with talented individuals who have been instrumental in our journey.”

Sundberg added Liquid Swords - which is backed by NetEase Games - would “remain committed to [its] vision” as the studio continues to work on its first game.

He added: “This is incredibly difficult, but we remain committed to our vision and will continue to work on our IP and first game with a dedicated team.”

Liquid Swords emphasised the company was confident “that this extremely unfortunate setback will not prevent it from realizing its original ambition”.

The studio concluded: “Despite these regrettable changes, Liquid Swords remains focused on Sundberg’s vision of simplifying the game development process to create exceptional gaming experiences for players.”