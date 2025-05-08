Konami has announced a special in-game anniversary campaign for ‘eFootball Mobile’ to celebrate its eighth anniversary.

From today (08.05.25) until 29 May 2025, players can log in to the sports title to take part in the Tour Event to earn unique rewards, such as a Random Booster Token, a Skill Training Program, a Position Training Program and 60,000 Exp and 40,000 GP.

Those that simply log in to ‘eFootball Mobile’ during the time period will automatically receive 11 Epic: Worldwide Chance Deals, 160 eFootball Coins and 160,000 GP.

Meanwhile, players who complete in-game tasks will unlock several rewards, such as an Epic: Worldwide Special Selection Contract, 17 Epic: Worldwide Chance Deals, a limited edition ‘Mobile 8th Anniversary Celebration’ badge, an Advanced Skill Training program, a Skill Training Program, 80,000 Exp and 100,000 GP.

On top of these rewards, European legendary attackers Franck Ribéry, Raúl, and Ruud Gullit have been added to ‘eFootball Mobie’ as ‘Epic: European Clubs Attackers’.

‘eFootball Mobile’ is available to play on iOS and Android devices.