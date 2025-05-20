‘The Last of Us’ might get a fourth season.

The HBO show - which is based on Naughty Dog’s survival game series of the same name - is currently airing its second season, and while a third season has been confirmed, producer Craig Mazin has said a fourth may be necessary to wrap up the story.

Speaking with Collider, Mazin said: “There are natural perforations in the narrative where you can go, ‘Okay, let’s tear it here’.

“I think there’s a decent chance that Season 3 will be longer than Season 2, just because the manner of that narrative and the opportunities it affords us are a little different.

“The thing about Joel’s death is that it’s so impactful. It’s such a narrative nuclear bomb that it’s hard to wander away from it. We can’t really take a break and move off to the side and do a Bill and Frank story. I’m not sure that will necessarily be true for Season 3.”

‘The Last of Us’ follows Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) as they try to survive a post-apocalyptic world plagued by violent humans that have been turned into creatures known as the Infected.

Mazin added he hoped the team could “come back and finish” the story of ‘The Last of Us’ in a fourth season.

He said: “I think we’ll have a little more room there. But certainly, there’s no way to complete this narrative in a third season.

“Hopefully, we’ll earn our keep enough to come back and finish it in a fourth. That’s the most likely outcome.”