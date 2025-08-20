Warner Bros. Games has officially announced LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.

The action/adventure title - which is being developed by TT Games - marks the first LEGO Batman game in over a decade, and promises the biggest block-built Gotham City yet.

The game, slated to release in 2026, introduces an open-world Gotham where players can freely explore iconic districts, from Arkham Asylum to Wayne Tower, with dynamic weather and a day-night cycle shaping the city’s atmosphere.

President, Publisher and CCO at DC Jim Lee said in a statement after the title’s reveal at Gamescom Opening Night Live: “Whether he’s the wrathful Dark Knight, the brilliant detective, or the unlikely father of the ‘Batfam’, Batman has constantly evolved - shaped by the world around him while remaining a timeless symbol.

“This game brings together nearly every facet of his legacy, letting you experience the full range of what makes Batman iconic. Built with incredible care, creativity, and deep respect for the mythos, TT Games has crafted a love letter to the world of Batman.”

Seven playable characters will be available in the game, those being Batman, Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, Catwoman, Jim Gordon, and Talia al Ghul.

Each character comes with unique abilities and traversal mechanics, such as gliding across rooftops, a line launcher and acrobatics.

According to the official FAQ published by Warner Bros. Games, “each hero and villain has been designed to play differently, encouraging players to swap characters and experiment with diverse abilities to solve puzzles and progress through Gotham’s challenges”.

Warner Bros. Games confirmed LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight would include a “story-led campaign from origin to legend, bringing together iconic moments from the Caped Crusader’s 86-year history in film, television, comic books, and games”.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is scheduled to release in 2026 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.