‘Mario Kart World’ has been unveiled.

Mario Kart World has been revealed by Nintendo

At yesterday’s (02.04.25) Nintendo Direct showcase for the Nintendo Switch 2, the Japanese gaming juggernaut gave fans a closer look at the upcoming racing title, which will feature some brand-new maps and characters.

As well as fan-favourites like Mario, Luigi, Donkey Kong and Princess Peach, ‘Mario Kart World’ will feature a handful of new characters to play as in 24-driver races.

‘Mario Kart World’ isn’t just for racing either, as players can choose to Free Roam away from the courses to explore their surroundings.

The official blurb for ‘Mario Kart World’ reads: “Put the pedal to the metal in ‘Mario Kart World’, a brand-new experience set in a vast interconnected environment. Race seamlessly across connected courses that deliver ‘Mario Kart’ racing like never before.

“24 drivers can compete in a race. Participate in the new Knockout Tour mode, where you'll barrel through back-to-back courses and checkpoints, with no pit stops along the way.

“If a player doesn't make it to each checkpoint at a high-enough placement, they will be eliminated. And in Free Roam, it's possible to go off the racetrack and drive in any direction you wish, explore areas that pique your interest and take some photos at scenic spots with a group of friends.”

‘Mario Kart World’ is due to release exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2 on 5 June for either $79.99 for the digital edition, or can be bundled with the upcoming console for $499.99.

A separate ‘Mario Kart World’ Direct is also slated to arrive on 17 April that will likely give fans a closer look at gameplay.