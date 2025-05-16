‘Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra’ has been delayed to 2026.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has been pushed back to 2026

The upcoming superhero adventure title was meant to launch later this year and has been in development at Skydance Games with ‘Uncharted’ creative director Amy Hennig at the helm, though it has now been confirmed ‘Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra’ has been pushed back to 2026 to ensure the team can “deliver the best possible experience”.

In a statement published on X (formerly Twitter), Skydance said: “We have an important update:

‘Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will now be launching in early 2026.

“Taking this additional time will allow us to add more polish, and make sure we give you the best possible experience, and one that lives up to our vision.

“We have some exciting things in store and look forward to sharing more soon!”

‘Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra’ will be set during World War II, and feature Captain America, Black Panther and a Wakandan spy embedded in Axis-Occupied Paris.

The game was revealed in 2021, and most recently received a trailer at Epic Games’ State of Unreal event at last year’s Game Developers Conference (GDC).

Hennig previously revealed Wakanda would also be a key setting alongside Paris in ‘Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra’.

She told Entertainment Weekly: “We wanted to tell a globe-trotting story. There are yet-to-be-revealed locations in between.”