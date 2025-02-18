‘Overwatch 2’ director Aaron Keller thinks it’s “really great” ‘Marvel Rivals’ has become so successful.
The superhero title - which was developed by NetEase Games - has dominated the hero-shooter genre since its release last year, and Keller has insisted having such a strong competitor to ‘Overwatch 2’ is good as the Blizzard game has “never really” been confronted with another that’s “so similar to the one that we've created”.
Speaking with GamesRadar+, the director said: “We're obviously in a new competitive landscape that I think, for ‘Overwatch’, we've never really been in before, to this extent where there's another game that's so similar to the one that we've created.”
As a result of ‘Marvel Rivals’s success, Blizzard is no longer “playing it safe”, with the NetEase game now becoming a “forcing function” to ‘Overwatch 2’s development team.
Keller added: “There is pressure on the ‘Overwatch’ team, and a lot of it is internal. It’s [asking] how do we make the best possible game that we can? And we've been feeling it for a while.”
The ‘Overwatch 2’ director praised ‘Marvel Rivals’ for taking some of the Blizzard title’s ideas in a “different direction”, though emphasised ‘Overwatch 2’s upcoming Season 15 and Season 16 would “inject a bit of freshness into the game”.
He concluded: “We want to increase the depth of play.”