Marvel Rivals will receive a new hero each month, developer NetEase Games has promised

The popular hero-shooter is due to add Ultron and Emma Frost to the character roster in the upcoming ‘Season 2: Hellfire Gala’ - which will begin on 11 April - and developer NetEase has now vowed to add new playable characters each month by making future seasons shorter.

In a recent ‘Dev Vision’ video posted to the ‘Marvel Rivals’ YouTube channel, creative director Guangguang explained: “Since the launch of Season 1, we’ve been deeply contemplating how ‘Marvel Rivals’ can continuously deliver fun and engaging experiences for you all.

“During this time, several discussions on social media have certainly added some pressure on us to keep the game as exciting as it has been since December. To a certain extent, we agree.”

The developer added it was NetEase’s “fundamental dream” to bring more heroes to ‘Marvel Rivals’, and therefore would be moving to a “two-month format” for future seasons, which will debut a new hero each month.

He said: “With our goal of keeping the audience’s excitement alive just like our opening months, the real adventure with ‘Marvel Rivals’ is just beginning!”

Guangguang explained the decision to increase the frequency of adding new heroes to the title was preceded by “extensive internal discussions and thorough evaluations” of fan feedback.

As well as Ultron and Emma Frost, ‘Season 2: Hellfire Gala’ will bring the new map Krakoa, new cosmetics, an update to Team-Up abilities and a revamped mission system.