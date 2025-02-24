Peter Parker voice actor Yuri Lowenthal has insisted the character “won’t be relegated to the couch” in ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 3’.

Peter Parker will have a big role to play in Marvel's Spider-Man 3

The character passed the torch to Miles Morales (Nadji Jeter) by the conclusion of ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’, though Lowenthal has now stressed Peter Parker will still have a big role to play in developer Insomniac Games' upcoming action-adventure sequel.

Speaking with The Direct, the 53-year-old actor said: “There are very few things that I can say about this game, but you have somehow landed on the one thing that I can answer, and that's that, yes, Peter is not gone.

“He will be a part of the next game and he won't be relegated to the couch, I promise.”

Lowenthal has previously emphasised Peter Parker’s story wasn’t over after ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’, and has said the character now “100 per cent trusts Miles” leading into the events of the conclusive chapter of Insomniac's 'Spider-Man' trilogy.

He told Variety in February 2024: “While I think that Peter would love to believe that he can just turn it off and not be Spider-Man anymore and live a completely normal life, I don’t think that’s what’s going to happen now.

“[Insomniac is] probably still working on it, but I don’t think that’s the last we’re gonna see Peter.

“I think it’s a cool place to leave it. It’s a cool change for him.”