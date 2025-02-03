‘Mass Effect 5’ is “still in pre-production”.

Mass Effect 5 is 'still in pre-production'

Now that BioWare has finished work on ‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’, many employees have moved over to the upcoming sci-fi RPG, though director Michael Gamble has now said ‘Mass Effect 5’ has not yet entered full-scale development.

Responding to an X (formally Twitter) thread, Gamble wrote: “As the notes have said, we are still in pre-production.”

Publisher Electronic Arts (EA) recently said “now that ‘The Veilguard’ has shipped, [BioWare]'s full focus is ‘Mass Effect’”.

A spokesperson for the company told IGN: “While we're not sharing numbers. The studio has the right number of people in the right roles to work on ‘Mass Effect’ at this stage of development.”

This comes after Bloomberg reported several BioWare employees had been laid off following ‘The Veilgard’s disappointing sales, with allegedly only 100 developers left.

Soon after EA confirmed work on ‘Mass Effect 5’ had begun, BioWare general manager Gary McKay said the studio was “taking this opportunity between full development cycles to reimagine how we work at BioWare”.

He wrote in an update to the BioWare website: “Given this stage of development, we don’t require support from the full studio.

“We have incredible talent here at BioWare, and so we have worked diligently over the past few months to match many of our colleagues with other teams at EA that had open roles that were a strong fit.”