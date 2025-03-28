‘Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’ got a new gameplay trailer at yesterday’s (27.03.25) Nintendo Direct.

During the showcase, Nintendo gave fans a closer look at the upcoming action-adventure title - which is being developed by Retro Studios - which included gameplay and ability details, and a new red-and-purple suit for protagonist Samus Aran.

The footage also unveiled the new planet Viewros, as well as new powers, abilities and weapons - with the most notable reveal being psychic powers, which allow Samus to manipulate the environment around her to complete puzzles.

While Nintendo is set to release its new console the Switch 2 later this year, ‘Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’ will be available on the original Switch.

Even so, Nintendo has yet to confirm an exact release date for ‘Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’, as the trailer only included the “coming 2025” tagline.

In the description of the ‘Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’ trailer posted to Nintendo’s YouTube channel, the company wrote: “Behold, the unknown planet Viewros…

“Harness Samus Aran’s new psychic abilities to survive and find a way home in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, coming to Nintendo Switch in 2025.”

Nintendo will next be holding its Switch 2 Direct showcase on 2 April, which will likely give fans more details about the upcoming console.