Mojang won’t use artificial intelligence (AI) to develop ‘Minecraft’.

Minecraft studio Mojang won't use AI to develop the game

Machine-learning models have become more prevalent in the gaming industry - with AI being used in ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ and Microsoft building its only model Muse to “generate game ideas” - but Mojang has now insisted it was steer clear of the technology when it comes to ‘Minecraft’ because the sandbox title is “about creativity and creating”.

At a recent event, ‘Minecraft Vanilla’ game director Agnes Larsson said: “Here for us, just like ‘Minecraft’ is about creativity and creating.

“I think it's important that it makes us feel happy to create as humans. That's a purpose, [it] makes life look beautiful. So for us, we really want it to be our teams that make our games.”

Executive producer Ingela Garneij added the “extra quality” of content in ‘Minecraft’ was “really tricky” to develop solely through AI.

She explained: “For me, it's the thinking outside of the box part. This specific touch of, ‘What is ‘Minecraft’? How does it look?’ That extra quality is really tricky to create through AI.

“We even try to have remote teams sometimes and guide them in building things for us, which has never worked, because you have to be here working together face-to-face.”

She concluded: “I mean creativity is ... you need to meet like this as a person, as a human to really truly understand the values and principles and the ecosystem, the lore, everything. It's so massive ‘Minecraft’, it's a planet, it's massive.”