Monster Hunter Wilds is so successful because it has crossplay, Capcom has said

The fantasy RPG recently passed the 10 million copies sold mark and has become the publisher’s most successful title, and Capcom has now theorised ‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ is so popular because it allows players to connect with one another, regardless of their platform.

In a statement, Capcom said: “The title provides an environment where a wider range of players can enjoy the game together with the introduction of crossplay, a first for the series, and a simultaneous release on Playstation 5 system, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.”

The studio added the new Focus Mode mechanic - which allows players to carefully aim attacks and guards - was also a big contributing factor to ‘Monster Hunter Wilds’s popularity.

Capcom continued: “Additionally, the introduction of the new Focus Mode mechanic and the implementation of seamless movement between settlements and ecosystems have provided an even more immersive gaming experience, while the fusion of numerous new elements with ‘Monster Hunter’s appeal has generated significant excitement - all of which led to the company first-month sales record of over 10 million units sold.”

‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ - which sold over eight million copies within its first three days - is due to receive its first major update in Title Update 1 on 4 April.