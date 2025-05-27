‘Mortal Kombat 1’ won’t be receiving any “additional DLC characters or story chapters from this point on”.

Mortal Kombat 1 won’t be receiving any 'additional DLC characters or story chapters from this point on'

The 2023 fighting game has received new content from franchises like DC’s ‘Peacemaker’ and Prime Video’s ‘The Boys’ since its launch, though NetherRealm has now confirmed it won’t be bringing any new characters to ‘Mortal Kombat 1’ as the studio is now focused on its next game.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NetherRealm wrote: “We are hearing players’ requests for continued game support of 'Mortal Kombat 1', and, while we will continue to support 'Mortal Kombat 1' through balance adjustments and fixes, there will not be additional DLC characters or story chapters released from this point on.”

The studio added: “We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but our team at NetherRealm needs to shift focus to the next project in order to make it as great as we possibly can.”

While NetherRealm has not confirmed what its next game will be, it was recently reported a third ‘Injustice’ title was in the works now that Warner Bros.' platform-fighting game ‘MultiVersus’ was being shuttered.

Dataminer MultiverSusie said: “‘MultiVersus’ shutting down is an injustice, then doing it all again is another. “Leaving me without any leaks is yet again another injustice.”

The leaker then simply added the comment: “3”.