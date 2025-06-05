‘Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection’ has been announced.

The fighting bundle - which was developed by Digital Eclipse - was announced at Sony’s State of Play show case on Wednesday (05.06.25), is set to launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC via Steam later this year.

‘Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection’ will bundle together some of the franchise's biggest classic titles from 1992’s ‘Mortal Kombat’ to 2003’s ‘Mortal Kombat: Tournament Edition’ with updated features, such as online multiplayer with rollback netcode.

Digital Eclipse teased that more titles included in the ‘Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection’ would be announced in the future.

The upcoming collection will also feature a walkthrough of ‘Mortal Kombat’s history, with behind-the-scenes materials and interviews.

Digital Eclipse said in a statement: “Digital Eclipse's interactive documentary format explores how Mortal Kombat changed the way society perceived video games.

“By using digitized humans as player sprites in an over-the-top, martial-arts fighter, the game thrilled players, shocked critics, and laid the foundation for a franchise that has thrived for more than 30 years.

“Hear firsthand from the original dev team of Ed Boon, John Tobias, John Vogel, and Dan Forden, along with other exclusive interviews, rare concept art, vintage marketing materials, and archival video footage.”