Mortal Kombat studio Acclaim Entertainment has returned as an indie game publisher

The studio - which was founded in 1987 and had published the ‘Mortal Kombat’ series in the 1980’s and 1990’s - has made a comeback after more than two decades to work on brand-new intellectual properties.

In a statement, Acclaim CEO Alex Josef said: “It’s a relaunch, and revitalization of the Acclaim brand with a completely new team.

“Some players have an association with Acclaim in the past, but it’s an all new team.”

He continued: “First and foremost, the new Acclaim is going to support indie developers and new original IP. It will provide all of the resources needed to bring their games to the widest possible audiences.”

Josef said it was “an absolute honor and pleasure to be leading the charge in bringing Acclaim back to the forefront of the games industry”.

He concluded: “We’re fortunate that we have an extremely talented team and that we’ve already signed some incredible indie titles, which we’ll be revealing soon.”

In an effort to “resurrect and revitalize its beloved portfolio of classic [intellectual property]”, Acclaim has brought on an advisory board comprised of industry leaders, such as Russell Binder at Striker Entertainment, Mark Caplan from Ridge Partners, and Global Force Entertainment's Jeff Jarrett.