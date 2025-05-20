Naughty Dog is developing a second, secret game other than ‘Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet’, studio head Neil Druckmann has revealed.

The developer is currently working on its upcoming sci-fi title, though Druckmann has teased Naughty Dog also has another, unannounced project in development too.

During an appearance on the ‘Press X to Continue’ podcast, Druckmann said: “There’s another game that’s being worked on at Naughty Dog where I am more of a producer role and I get to mentor and watch this other team and give feedback and be like the executive in the room.

“I enjoy all those roles, and the fact I jump between one to the next, it makes my job very exciting and always feeling fresh. I’m never bored.”

While Druckmann didn’t confirm what the second game was, previous reports claimed the project was not a third ‘The Last of Us’ title, though would bring on ‘The Last of Us: Part I’ creative director Shaun Escayg to direct.

Naughty Dog is deep in production on ‘Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet’, which Druckmann teased was “shaping up to be our wildest, most creative story yet”.

In a PlayStation Blog post, the developer wrote: “‘Intergalactic’ stars our newest protagonist, Jordan A. Mun, a dangerous bounty hunter who ends up stranded on Sempiria – a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago.

“In fact, anyone who’s flown to it hoping to unravel its mysterious past was never heard from again. Jordan will have to use all her skills and wits if she hopes to be the first person in over 600 years to leave its orbit.”