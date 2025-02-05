The next 'Battlefield' game is set to be released in 2026.

Electronic Arts (EA) said it has an "expected fiscal year 2026 release", as the firm reported its financial results for the third quarter of its current fiscal year.

With this, IGN reports that fans could expect to play the successful military first-person shooter video game "between April 2025 and March 2026".

The next instalment in the EA DICE series - published by EA - has not yet got a name, but the firm previously revealed it will go back to its modern setting routes - as seen in the likes of 'Battlefield 3 and 'Battlefield 4'.

Vince Zampella, head of respawn and group gm for EA Studios Organisation, told IGN: "If you look back to the peak or the pinnacle of 'Battlefield', it's that 'Battlefield 3'... 'Battlefield 4' era where everything was modern.

"And I think we have to get back to the core of what 'Battlefield' is and do that amazingly well, and then we'll see where it goes from there. "