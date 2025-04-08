Nintendo is “actively assessing” the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs will have on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2

After Trump imposed tariffs on China, Vietnam and Cambodia - the countries Nintendo manufactures its products in - Nintendo of America boss Doug Bowser has admitted this additional cost to import Switch 2s to the U.S. is “something [Nintendo] is going to have to address”.

Speaking about the tariffs with Wired, Bowser said: “It creates a challenge. It's something we're going to have to address.”

The tariffs themselves are 46 per cent on Vietnam, 49 per cent on Cambodia and 54 per cent on China, and Bowser conceded these charges may “change” Nintendo’s approach to manufacturing in an effort to avoid the high tariffs.

Bowser noted the company was now looking to “diversify the places where we’re manufacturing our hardware and our accessories”.

Even so, the Nintendo boss insisted “any previous tariffs were not factored into the price itself” of the Switch 2 - which was announced to retain for $449.99 in the U.S.

After Trump unveiled his sweeping global tariffs on 2 April, Nintendo delayed its U.S. pre-orders of the Switch 2.

As for the announced $449.99 pricetag for the Switch 2 itself, Bowser explained the console’s redesigned hardware and a commitment to “longevity” that had landed Nintendo on the figure.

He told The Verge: “We want to make sure that this is a device that is approachable, that consumers will see as part of their overall entertainment experiences and will understand that it has longevity to it.

“And all of those factors really go into the consideration of the price.