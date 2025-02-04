Nintendo doesn't believe the hype for the Switch 2 is to blame for not reaching its sales target with its predecessor.

Nintendo Switch 2 hype isn't to blame for decline in original consoles sales, according to Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa

The Japanese gaming giant's president Shuntaro Furukawa dismissed claims that the announcement of the next console in the series has led to a decline in sales for the original 2017 handheld, as Nintendo admitted it had not met its intended sales goals for 2024.

He told investors at an earnings calls this week: "We don't think the impact of refraining from purchasing [because of Switch 2] is that great.

"We think it's a solid eighth year, but we haven't reached our target."

In a new financial report, Nintendo stated it expects to shift 11 million consoles in the fiscal year ending March 2025.

The much-anticipated console will be showcased in the April 2 Nintendo Direct event.