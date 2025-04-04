Nvidia has claimed the Nintendo Switch 2 has “10x the graphics performance” of the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch 2 reportedly has '10x the graphics performance' of the original console

While hardware specifications such as the screen and battery were revealed at the Nintendo Direct earlier this week (02.04.25), the Switch 2’s processor and performance were not mentioned at the showcase - but chipmaker Nvidia has now asserted the new console's graphical output will be a major upgrade from its predecessor.

In a blog post, the company wrote: “With 10x the graphics performance of the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch 2 delivers smoother gameplay and sharper visuals.”

Nvidia added the console would boast “AI-powered graphics” like Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) through Tensor Cores that would “boost resolution for sharper details” while ensuring power efficiency.

On top of that, the chipmaker said the processor powering the Switch 2 would also allow for Ray Tracing - “delivering lifelike lighting, reflections and shadows for more immersive worlds”.

The company concluded: “With millions of players worldwide, the Nintendo Switch has become a gaming powerhouse and home to Nintendo’s storied franchises. Its hybrid design redefined console gaming, bridging TV and handheld play.”

While Nintendo did not confirm the processor that would power the Switch 2, the Japanese gaming juggernaut did reveal the console would include a 7.9-inch, 1080p 120Hz LCD display, and could output a resolution of up to 4K at 60Hz when in Docked mode.

More details about the Nintendo Switch 2 may be revealed by Nintendo before the console launches on 5 June.