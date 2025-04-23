Nintendo has confirmed the Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube controller will work with some non-GameCube titles - but there “may be some issues”.

The Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube controller may have some 'issues' if its used to play non-GameCube titles, Nintendo has said

The company unveiled the new controller in the style of its beloved 2001 console controller at Nintendo Direct, and while Nintendo has said it will work with some titles not originally made for the GameCube on the Switch 2, there “may be some issues”, as the device will be be missing “all the buttons and features” present on a modern controller.

In a statement provided to Nintendo Life, Nintendo said: “The Nintendo GameCube controller is designed for use with the Nintendo GameCube - Nintendo Classics collection of games and is an optional way to play those games.

“Since it doesn’t have all the buttons and features found in other controllers that can be used with the Nintendo Switch 2 system, there may be some issues when playing other games.

“The Nintendo GameCube controller can only be used on Nintendo Switch 2 and is not compatible with Nintendo Switch.”

The Nintendo Switch 2 is slated to release worldwide in June, and Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa revealed 2.2 million people have so far applied to buy the upcoming console through the lottery process found on the My Nintendo Store.

As a result, the Nintendo boss admitted “a significant number of customers” will not be able to purchase the new device at launch in Japan, as this number “far exceeds the number of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles that can be delivered” at release.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “We deeply apologise for not being able to meet your expectations despite our prior preparations.

“With the cooperation of retailers, we will continue to ship the console and make efforts to get as many Nintendo Switch 2 consoles as possible into your hands.”