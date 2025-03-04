The Nintendo Switch 2 could be released in the summer.

Nintendo Switch 2 could be released 'in June or July'

The latest incarnation of the handheld device has been delayed numerous times since the original model was released in 2017 but now former employee has claimed that it will likely be available from June or July.

Speaking on the 'Kit and Krista' podcast, he explained: "They’re going to want the system to be out before the end of the summer.

"I would say at the start of the summer, at the end of the school year, so you have kids talking about what they’re excited for.

"I think we’ll see a June launch. I’m thinking maybe mid-June, or a little bit later than that."

The former employee added that there are "strategic reasons" why the release might fall on such a date.

It is expected that the official release date will be announced at Nintendo Direct on April 2.