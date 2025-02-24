A former Nintendo employee has predicted the Nintendo Switch 2 will release in June 2025 with a pricetag of between $400 and $450.

The Japanese gaming juggernaut unveiled its upcoming console last month and will be giving fans more details about the device in April at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, though an ex-staffer - who is only going by Sean - has now theorised the console will launch in early summer.

During an appearance on the ‘Kit and Krysta’ podcast, he said: “They're going to want the system to be out before the end of the summer. I would say at the start of the summer - end of school year, so you've got the kids in school talking about what they're excited for.

“I think we'll see a June launch, I'm thinking probably mid-June, maybe a little bit later than that. But definitely before the end of the summer that thing's coming out.”

The ex-Nintendo employee added he believed Nintendo would price the Switch 2 at either $400 or $450.

He said: “I can't imagine it being too much more than $400 … maybe $450 is the highest I can imagine.”

Even so, Sean insisted retailers know “nothing” about the Switch 2’s release date or price.

When asked how much retailers knew about the console, he said: “Nothing, nothing … certainly not price, almost certainly not any kind of launch date, other than maybe a quarter.”