Nintendo has promised to continue launching games for the original Nintendo Switch.

Fans had been concerned that support for the 2017 console would be dropped following the release of the Switch 2 in June, though the Japanese company has pledged to carry on launching new games for the first Switch - which accommodates “over 100 million people worldwide”.

In a fiscal update, Nintendo said: “Going forward, we will continue to bring out new titles for the over 100 million people worldwide who are playing Nintendo Switch.”

The company also reasserted some of the upcoming games that would be coming to the Nintendo Switch included ‘Pokémon Z-A Legends’, ‘Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’, ’Rhythm Heaven: Groove’, ‘Tomodachi Life’ and ‘Pokémon Champions’.

While Nintendo will continue supporting the first Switch, there will be several big exclusives for the Switch 2, including ‘Donkey Kong Bananza’ and ‘Mario Kart World’, with the latter due to cost $80 at launch.

Although some fans are disappointed at ‘Mario Kart World’s higher price, Nintendo of America’s Vice President of Product and Player Experience, Bill Trinent insisted the cost for the title would be worth it because the game “is so big and so vast”.

He explained to IGN: “I would say it’s less about the strategy of pricing ‘Mario Kart World’, it’s more just whenever we look at a given game, we just look at what is the experience, and what’s the content, and what’s the value?

“But honestly, this is a game that is so big and so vast and you will find so many little things in it to discover.”