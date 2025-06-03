Nintendo fans have just days to wait before the hotly anticipated Switch 2 finally hits the shelves.

The Nintendo Switch 2 console will be released this week

After months of online leaks and cryptic teaser videos, the Japanese gaming giant has officially lifted the lid on its next-generation console, confirming a UK release date of June 5.

The basic package will set buyers back £395.99, while a bundle featuring Mario Kart World will cost £429.99.

The new machine features a bigger 7.9-inch display that’s crisper than ever, doubling the pixel count of the original and now running in 1080p. It supports up to 120 frames per second for smoother animations and packs in HDR lighting for better contrast and more vibrant colours.

Despite the upgrades, it’s no bulkier than the original Switch.

And when slotted into its dock, the Switch 2 can now pump out visuals in 4K on a TV - a first for the series.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa said: "Nintendo Switch 2 is the next step in at-home gaming that can be taken on the go based on eight years of play and discovery that began with Nintendo Switch."

Storage has been bumped up to 256GB, sound quality has been improved with new spatial 3D audio and there are now two USB-C ports instead of one. Even the Joy-Con controllers have been overhauled as they attach magnetically and can be used like a mouse in certain games.

The Switch 2 also promises backward compatibility with existing games, many of which will receive updates to take advantage of the new hardware.

But demand is already causing problems.

The UK retailer Game was forced to apologise after pre-orders were cancelled without warning, leaving buyers furious.

Meanwhile, stores in the US are bracing for launch day crowds, with some planning midnight openings.