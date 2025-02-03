‘MultiVersus’ director Tony Huynh is “in deep mourning” following the game’s closure announcement.

The brawler title - which was developed by Player First Games - was confirmed to be shutting down after Season 5 releases on 30 May, and now ‘MultiVersus’s head has reflected on the journey he and the studio have been on with the game.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), Huynh wrote: “I hope that you can take a step back and realize that this is an extremely sad time for the team. I am in deep mourning for the game. Nobody wanted this outcome and it wasn’t from lack of caring or effort.

“I sincerely hope that Season 5 is enjoyed with the time we have left and that you will all continue supporting other platform fighter and fighting games as these games have impacted me in many positive ways.”

While the director admitted he was “sad about the outcome”, Huynh insisted he would “forever be grateful for the opportunity given to us by Warner Bros. Games and to each and every developer on the Player First Games and WB Games teams”.

He concluded: “Thank you for allowing this dream to become a reality even if for a briefer time than we would have wanted.

“I don’t know what the future holds for any of all of us, but I just wanted to say thank you. It has been an honor to work alongside the team at PFG to serve our community and players.”