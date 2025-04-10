‘Palworld’ is “definitely going nowhere”, Pocketpair communications director and publishing manager Jonh ‘Bucky’ Buckley has promised.

The monster-taming title took the industry by storm when it released last year, and ‘Palword’s communications director has now vowed the game has a bright future ahead of it.

Buckley told IGN: “‘Palworld’s definitely going nowhere. What form ‘Palworld’s going to take, I've no idea, but it's definitely going to be something that we're always sticking on.”

Even so, the developer added Pocketpair wasn’t just limited to updating ‘Palworld’, and was also continuing to work on its multiplayer-survival game ‘Craftopia’.

He continued: “We do want to kind of go back to making other stuff, too. We're still working on ‘Craftopia’.

“Even though everyone says we're not, we are still working on ‘Craftopia’. And there's people at the company who want to do their own thing as well, so we're trying to find ways to support all of that while also maintaining this machine that is ‘Palworld’.”

Pocketpair is currently caught in a legal battle with Nintendo - who has alleged ‘Palworld’ infringes on its ball-throwing mechanics seen in the Japanese company’s ‘Pokemon’ series - though Buckley has insisted the ongoing dispute hasn’t impacted development on the game.

Even so, the developer did admit it had affected “the company’s morale”.

When asked whether the lawsuit has affected development on ‘Palworld’, Buckley said: “No, it hasn't made it harder to update the game or to move forward.

“It's just kind of something that weighs over you all the time. It's something that everyone's always thinking about, but it hasn't made the game harder to update.

“It hasn't affected development in that regard. It's just kind of affected the company's morale more than anything else.”