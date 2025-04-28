Former PlayStation narrative director Kim MacAskill has created a petition to get the ‘Until Dawn’ game writers to appear in the movie’s credits.

Until Dawn game writers deserve recognition and should be included in the movie adaptation's credits, former PlayStation developer Kim MacAskill has said

The film adaptation of Supermassive’s 2015 horror title hit the silver screen last week (25.04.25), though notably didn’t include the game’s writers Larry Fessenden and Graham Reznick, directors Will Byles and Nik Bowen, and producer Pete Samuels in its end credits.

Now, MacAskill - who worked at Sony from November 2022 to June 2024 - has set up a change.org petition to see the ‘Until Dawn’ creatives receive their due recognition “for the integrity of the industry”.

In the petition, she wrote: “This issue is not exclusive to any single company, but rather pervades the entire gaming industry.

“It’s a discrepancy that diminishes the crucial role of creators in the expansive narratives games continue to inspire across different media platforms. The union is powerless to effect change until there is a transformation in how credit is allocated.

“I am calling upon Sony, a leader in the gaming world, to set a precedent for change by revising the ‘Until Dawn’ credits.”

She concluded: “Let's advocate not only for the ‘Until Dawn’ creators but for the integrity of the industry. By ensuring that creative voices are properly recognized, we can continue to inspire future generations of creators who dare to dream beyond current constraints.

“Sign this petition to urge Sony … and stand with all game creators … demanding well-deserved recognition in transmedia narratives.”

As of now, the petition has garnered 173 verified signatures.