A turned-based tactics game set in the Rainbow Six Siege universe is reportedly in the works at Ubisoft

According to Insider Gaming, the studio is developing the title and is aiming to release it on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and possibly the Nintendo Switch 2 - though the outlet said the supposed game is “likely one or two years” away from a potential release.

An industry insider claimed this ‘Rainbow Six Siege’ title will have a top-down perspective similar to that of ‘Diablo IV’ or ‘XCOM’.

The source told Insider Gaming: “Just watch some ‘XCOM’ gameplay if you want to get an idea, I’d say it’s an updated version of that with cinematic cutscenes and so on.”

The apparent title will allegedly see users play as ‘Rainbow Six Siege’ operators, and would feature gameplay similar to the original shooter - such as raiding buildings and saving hostages.

Insider Gaming reports gameplay in this supposed ‘Rainbow Six Siege’ title would run for roughly 25-30 hours, though this may change depending on how much gameplay content and cinematics are cut from the final version.

After Ubisoft announced it would be forming a new subsidiary with Tencent last month, some staff working on the supposed ‘Rainbow Six Siege’ turn-based tactics title told Insider Gaming that there is a chance the supposed project could move to the Chinese studio.