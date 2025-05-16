A ‘Riders Republic’ movie is in development.

A Riders Republic movie is in the works

The 2021 racing title - which was helmed by Ubisoft - is set to receive a film adaptation from directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Deadline reports.

The ‘Riders Republic’ picture is being developed and produced by Gaumont and Ubisoft Film and Television, with Sidonie Dumas, Rémi Cervoni amd Jordan Cohen set to produce.

Adil and Bilall - who gained international recognition after helming 2020’s ‘Bad Boys for Life’ and ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ in 2024 - have tapped ‘Stillwater’ scribe Noe Debre to write the movie’s script.

‘Riders Republic’ is a high-octane, multiplayer extreme sports game set in a massive open world that blends together some of America’s most iconic national parks, including Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, and Mammoth Mountain.

Players dive into a vibrant outdoor playground where biking, skiing, snowboarding, wingsuiting, and rocket wingsuiting take centre stage.

‘Riders Republic’ creative director Igor Manceau had previously explained the locations chosen for the game’s vast open world stemmed from Ubisoft’s desire to “develop the perfect action scenes for the different sports”.

In an interview with Red Bull, he said: “Each region was recreated using GPS data and we then subtly modified each location to ensure we can develop the perfect action scenes for the different sports.

“We’ve chosen to represent these seven regions specifically because of their diversity in terrain, which reflects the variety in which our extreme sports can traverse on.”