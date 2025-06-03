Tango Gameworks Inc. is working on a new, unannounced action title.

The studio – which is renowned for developing the critically-acclaimed 'Hi-Fi Rush' – has unveiled its new rebranded website and logo after being acquired by Krafton in August 2024, and Tango has now confirmed it is hiring for an upcoming action game.

On its website, Tango said: "While we aren’t ready to reveal much yet, Tango Gameworks has a number of positions open for early work on an unannounced action game!

"The positions span almost every department, so if you are interested in working with the team behind such hit releases as 'Hi-Fi Rush', read up on our studio philosophy, get to know some of our team in the Creators section, and then learn more about our studio and hiring on our recruitment page."

Tango – which was one of four studios that was planned to be closed by its previous owner Microsoft in May 2024 – added its Tokyo office had reopened alongside its new website.

The developer said: "Finally, after months of waiting, Tango Gameworks is back, and in a brand-new way. We’ve opened our site to give our fans and future team members a look into our studio.

"Here you can learn about the studio philosophy, as well as see featurettes from members of the team.

"Focused on what it feels like to make a game, our vision is centered on a studio that acts like a creative workshop, making games and experiences that emphasize that 'hand-made' feel we put into our work."