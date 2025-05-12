Sega has announced that the latest 'Virtua Fighter' is coming to Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox.

Sega has announced that the latest Virtua Fighter is coming to Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox

The video games designer launched the franchise in 1993 and it has now been revealed that 'Virtua Fighter 5 REVO', the remaster first released for PC in January will be coming to a host of other platforms.

Seiji Aoki, producer of legacy 'Virtua Fighter' projects said ina live sream: "Since Virtua Fighter 5 REVO’s launch, we’ve heard your requests for multiplatform support via the official VF Discord and other channels.

"We on the development team want to give users on all platforms the opportunity to enjoy Virtua Fighter 5 REVO, so we are happy to bring you this announcement."

The gaming boss noted that they are planning to include cross-play support in the new release and teased that there will be more news to come.

He said: "Also, in bringing the title to multiple platforms, we’re planning to include cross-play support. And to make your cross-play experience even smoother, the rollback functionality used in the Steam version will be supported on all platforms.

"We’re going to include even more content to make this more than a simple port, which we’ll tell you about in future updates."