SEGA has announced a Virtua Fighter Open Championship

The video game company will hold the first official global tournament to take place on the 'Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O' version of the game.

A series of open qualifiers will take place for the 'Virtua Fighter' Open Championship, with the first North American preliminary round being held at COMBO BREAKER 2025 in Chicago, which runs from Friday 23 May until Sunday 25 May.

Additional preliminary rounds will take place at a later date for Europe and Asia, with a specific round also planned exclusively for Japan.

Gamers who triumph in their regional preliminary rounds will get the chance to take part in the Grand Final Tournament, where the victor will receive a grand prize of $100,000.

'Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O' was released earlier this year and the game's producer Seiji Aoki explained that the developers were acting on feedback from fans to determine which new features to implement in future updates to the title.

Aoki wrote in a letter to gamers last month: "Since the Open Beta in December, our development team has been reviewing your feedback, requests, and bug reports daily through our official Discord and social media accounts.

"While some suggestions are challenging to implement, we are constantly brainstorming ways to address them by considering their feasibility and priority.

"These larger changes may take time, but we appreciate your patience and understanding. Our goal is to ensure that everyone continues to enjoy the game for a long time. We appreciate any feedback, requests, or suggestions you have, and we want to hear it! So please continue to let us know via our official Discord."