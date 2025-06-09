Sega has warned that leaks could "destroy a deal" for the future.

Sega has warned that leaks could 'destroy a deal' for the future

The video games company sufferd some leaks in the build up to Summer Game Fest which revealed some Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds characters, and now bosses have explained that those who choose to make the content available before it is meant to be publicly available are just "ruining that experience" for everyone else.

Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka told VideoGamesChronicle: "This is just a general response, not anything specific to this game, but from a publishing perspective, the publisher is always trying to control, and plan, and organise, and present information and surprises to people to have the most fun and get the most attention, get people as excited as best as possible.

"And a lot of the people who leak this information are ruining that experience. They’re ruining the plans that people have put into place. In the event that you’re dealing with licensed content, sometimes that leak will destroy a deal and now you can’t do some stuff because someone leaked something."

While Iizukaapprecaites that fans "really, really want to know immediately" what usis going on, he wants others to consider their actions before they leak things online.

He added: "We realise a lot of people really, really want to know immediately all this great, cool, fun stuff but ultimately when people leak they’re ruining the plans and potentially ruining the content, and we’d really like people to think about that and maybe not do this kind of negative stuff so much.