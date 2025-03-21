Sega has released new content for 'Sonic Dream Team'.

Sonic Dream Team is available on Apple Arcade and is playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro.

The games company launched the platformer as part of their iconic 'Sonic the Hedgehog' franchise in 2023, and have now shared details of all the new features that have come along with the latest update, which is playable exclusively on Apple Arcade.

Scrambled Shores, Dream Factory and Nightmare Maze each have a new Act playable only as Shadow, whilst in terms of new missions are available, Nightmares are spreading through the Dreamworld, sprouting strange nodes of corrupted Magination.

Players can traverse these twisted environments, cleaning up outbreaks before exposing the nightmare’s weak points and destroying them for good.

What's more, Trampolines and tightrope springs help players bound over chasms and up impassible walls whilst Phase platforms flicker in and out of reality – lock them into position with Chaos Control.

The company also explained what bugs they have been able to fix with the new update.

In a press release, they said: "Many players have been asking if they can replay the tutorials, so these have now been moved to their own section in the Act select. Have fun!

[We] fixed an issue that stopped players from listening to certain music tracks during their adventures."

