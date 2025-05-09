A third ‘Silent Hill’ movie, ‘Return to Silent Hill’ is in development.

Silent Hill 2 is to get the big screen treatment with a new movie, Return to Silent Hill

The upcoming horror flick will be based on Konami's 2001 video game classic ‘Silent Hill 2’, and is to be directed by Christopher Gans - the filmmaker behind the controversial 2006 movie ‘Silent Hill’.

Cineverse - which has acquired the rights for the film in the U.S. - promised ‘Return to Silent Hill’ would be a “faithful adaptation of the video game ‘Silent Hill 2’”.

Cineverse executive director of acquisitions Brandon Hill said in a statement: “‘Silent Hill’ is one of the best video game franchises period, and Christophe Gans did a phenomenal job capturing the atmosphere of the games once again with ‘Return to Silent Hill’.”

The official synopsis reads: “James, a man broken after his relationship with the love of his life, Mary, ends. When a mysterious letter from her calls him back to Silent Hill, he finds a once-recognizable town transformed by an unknown evil.

“While James desperately searches for Mary he encounters terrifying creatures and begins to unravel the mystery of what happened to the town.

“But as he descends deeper into the darkness the secrets he uncovers lead to a horrifying truth, and James finds himself struggling to hold on long enough to save his one true love.”