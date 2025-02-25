Bloober Team has signed a deal to make another game with Konami.

Silent Hill 2 remake studio Bloober Team is to work with Konami once again on a new game

The studio has seen success with its 2024 remake of 'Silent Hill 2', and Bloober's CEO Piotr Babieno has now announced the company will be making another title with Konami – though has not confirmed what the new game will be.

In a statement published to Bloober's website, the company said: "The trust built upon the success of 'Silent Hill 2' laid the foundation for signing another agreement for a new project. The deal aligns with Bloober Team’s strategic plan to expand its internal development division within a first-party framework."

Babieno added: "Our collaboration with Konami has been incredibly fruitful, and the success of 'Silent Hill 2' speaks for itself.

"By sharing knowledge and experience, we have been able to create high-quality production together.

"Of course, we can't reveal too many details at this time, but we are confident that fans will be just as excited about our collaboration as we are. We can't wait to share something truly special with players when the time is right."

While specifics about the title are unknown, it was confirmed the game will be "based on Konami's intellectual property" – meaning the project could be another 'Silent Hill' title, or an entry into a franchise like 'Metal Gear Solid' or 'Castlevania'.