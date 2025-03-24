‘Silent Hill f’ has not been banned in Australia.

It was recently reported the upcoming horror title - which is being developed by NeoBards Entertainment - was refused classification by the Australian Classification Board (ACB) in the country, but the government body has now clarified it will make a decision on ‘Silent Hill f’s classification before the game releases later this year.

In a statement given to Stevivor, the ACB said: “‘Silent Hill f’ is not currently classified as ‘Refused Classification’ in Australia.

“The entry on the National Classification Database has been removed. A classification decision will be published to the National Classification Database ahead of the game's release.”

According to Stevivor, this listing may have resulted from an error in the ACB’s self-reporting tool.

IGN explained this tool is managed by the International Age Rating Coalition, “which is a classification system designed for mobile and digitally delivered games”.

‘Silent Hill f’ - which recently received an 18+ rating in Japan - will take place in 1960s Japan, with publisher Konami hoping players will be able to “find the beauty in terror” in its new setting.

The official description for ‘Silent Hill f’ reads: “Shimizu Hinako was living her life as an ordinary teenager. That is, until her town is suddenly shrouded in fog and begins to change in a horrific way.

“Now, she must explore a town she no longer recognizes while solving puzzles, fighting strange enemies, and doing everything she can to survive ... in order to face the ultimate decision that she must make. This is a tale about a beautiful yet terrifying choice.”