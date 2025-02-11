Sony has said the PlayStation Network (PSN) outage was due to an “operational issue”.

PlayStation owners were unable sign in to the service, play online and access the PlayStation Store between Friday (07.02.25) and Saturday (08.02.25) when Sony’s severs went offline, though the company has now said the network has been fixed.

Taking to X, (formally Twitter), the Ask PlayStation account wrote: “Network services have fully recovered from an operational issue.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and thank the community for their patience.”

Sony added “all PlayStation Plus members will automatically receive an additional 5 days of service” as a form of compensation for the PSN outage.

As well as online games, other single-player titles that required either authentication with a server or a contant internet connection went down in the outage.

Sony first said it was “aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN” in the early hours of Friday (07.02.25), with the outage lasting roughly 20 hours before the service came back online.

This was the longest outage for PSN since 2011, when the service was attacked by an “external intrusion” and resulted in personal details from roughly 77 million accounts becoming compromised.