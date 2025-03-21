A ‘Split Fiction’ film is reportedly in development.

Split Fiction is reportedly set to get a movie treatment

Following the co-op shooter’s successful launch, Variety has reported a movie adaptation of the game is being worked on, and has attracted “multiple top Hollywood studios”.

According to the outlet, Story Kitchen - a media company specialising in adapting games and other non-traditional properties for film and TV - is currently assembling the project’s writers, director, and cast as part of a package deal.

This comes after ‘Split Fiction’ - which was developed by Hazelight Studios - celebrated its successful release, and sold over two million copies within the first week of launch (06.03.25).

On Bluesky, Hazelight posted: “‘Split Fiction’ has sold 2 MILLION copies in 1 WEEK!!

“Holy c***, we’re blown away! Simply amazing… Thank you to all of our new and old fans - we love how excited you are for our game!”

Within its first 48 hours, the game had sold one million units.

The studio celebrated: “The love you all show for our game is overwhelming. Everyone here at Hazelight is beyond happy - and we can't stop enjoying your amazing reactions!”

After its release, ‘Split Fiction’ enjoyed a peak concurrent player count of 259,000 on Steam, blowing Hazelight’s previous title ‘It Takes Two’ - which peaked at 71,000 concurrent players on Valve’s platform - out of the water.